Soccer-Injured Coleman signs five-year deal with Everton
May 5 Everton full back Seamus Coleman signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League club on Friday that will keep him at Goodison Park until 2022.
June 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Ch. Qual. Group B matches on Friday Friday, June 12 Andorra 1 Cyprus 3 Bosnia 3 Israel 1 Wales 1 Belgium 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Wales 6 4 2 0 8 2 14 2 Belgium 6 3 2 1 13 2 11 ------------------------- 3 Israel 6 3 0 3 10 9 9 4 Cyprus 6 3 0 3 12 11 9 5 Bosnia 6 2 2 2 8 7 8 6 Andorra 6 0 0 6 3 23 0 1-2: Final tournament
May 5 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.