Soccer-Debut disappointment for Adams as Celta sink Granada
MADRID, April 16 Tony Adams’s first game as coach of Granada ended in disappointment on Sunday as visitors Celta Vigo ran out 3-0 winners in their La Liga match.
Oct 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Ch. Qual. Group D matches on Tuesday Tuesday, October 14 Germany 1 Ireland 1 Gibraltar 0 Georgia 3 Poland 2 Scotland 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Poland 3 2 1 0 11 2 7 2 Ireland 3 2 1 0 10 2 7 ------------------------- 3 Scotland 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 4 Germany 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 5 Georgia 3 1 0 2 4 3 3 6 Gibraltar 3 0 0 3 0 17 0 1-2: Final tournament
MADRID, April 16 Tony Adams’s first game as coach of Granada ended in disappointment on Sunday as visitors Celta Vigo ran out 3-0 winners in their La Liga match.
MANCHESTER, England, April 16 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho hailed his defensive midfielders, Ander Herrera and Matteo Darmian, for a "special performance" after the 2-0 Premier League win over his former club Chelsea on Sunday opened up the title race.