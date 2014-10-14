Soccer-Debut disappointment for Adams as Celta sink Granada
MADRID, April 16 Tony Adams’s first game as coach of Granada ended in disappointment on Sunday as visitors Celta Vigo ran out 3-0 winners in their La Liga match.
Oct 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Ch. Qual. Group F matches on Tuesday Tuesday, October 14 Faroe Islands 0 Hungary 1 Finland 0 Romania 2 Greece 0 Northern Ireland 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Northern Ireland 3 3 0 0 6 1 9 2 Romania 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 ------------------------- 3 Finland 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 4 Hungary 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 5 Greece 3 0 1 2 1 4 1 6 Faroe Islands 3 0 0 3 1 6 0 1-2: Final tournament
MANCHESTER, England, April 16 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho hailed his defensive midfielders, Ander Herrera and Matteo Darmian, for a "special performance" after the 2-0 Premier League win over his former club Chelsea on Sunday opened up the title race.