Soccer-Man City's Aguero, Silva, Stones ruled out of Palace game
May 5 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, forward David Silva and defender John Stones will miss Saturday's Premier League home game against Crystal Palace due to injury.
Oct 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Ch. Qual. Group E matches on Friday Friday, October 9 England 2 Estonia 0 Slovenia 1 Lithuania 1 Switzerland 7 San Marino 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 England 9 9 0 0 28 3 27 2 Switzerland 9 6 0 3 23 8 18 ------------------------- 3 Slovenia 9 4 1 4 16 11 13 4 Estonia 9 3 1 5 4 8 10 5 Lithuania 9 3 1 5 7 15 10 6 San Marino 9 0 1 8 1 34 1 1-2: Final tournament Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 12 Estonia v Switzerland (1845) Lithuania v England (1845) San Marino v Slovenia (1845)
May 5 Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce is keen on signing Sunderland's 34-year-old striker Jermain Defoe at the end of the season, but must wait until his own team's Premier League future is secure before a reunion becomes possible.