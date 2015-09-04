UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swansea leapfrog Hull in relegation battle
* Champions Leicester ensure their safety (Recasts with Swansea victory)
Sept 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Ch. Qual. Group F matches on Friday Friday, September 4 Faroe Islands 1 Northern Ireland 3 Greece 0 Finland 1 Hungary 0 Romania 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Northern Ireland 7 5 1 1 11 5 16 2 Romania 7 4 3 0 7 1 15 ------------------------- 3 Hungary 7 3 3 1 5 3 12 4 Finland 7 2 1 4 6 8 7 5 Faroe Islands 7 2 0 5 5 11 6 6 Greece 7 0 2 5 2 8 2 1-2: Final tournament Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 7 Finland v Faroe Islands (1845) Northern Ireland v Hungary (1845) Romania v Greece (1845)
* Champions Leicester ensure their safety (Recasts with Swansea victory)
LONDON, May 6 Crystal Palace were the unfortunate victims as Manchester City's fabled attack displayed the ruthless streak it has lacked at vital times during the season on Saturday.