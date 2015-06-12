Soccer-Injured Coleman signs five-year deal with Everton
May 5 Everton full back Seamus Coleman signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League club on Friday that will keep him at Goodison Park until 2022.
June 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the European Ch. Qual. matches on Friday Friday, June 12 Iceland 2 Aron Gunnarsson 60, Kolbeinn Sigthorsson 76 Czech Republic 1 Borek Dockal 55 - - - Latvia 0 Netherlands 2 Georginio Wijnaldum 67, Luciano Narsingh 71 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 9,500 - - - Bosnia 3 Edin Visca 42,75, Edin Dzeko 45+2pen Israel 1 Tal Ben-Haim II 41 - - - Wales 1 Gareth Bale 25 Belgium 0 - - - Andorra 1 Dossa Junior 2og Cyprus 3 Nestoras Mytides 13,45,53 Missed penalty: Dossa Junior 51 - - - Croatia 1 Mario Mandzukic 11 Red Card: Darijo Srna 90 Missed penalty: Mario Mandzukic 7 Italy 1 Antonio Candreva 36pen Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 0 - - - Norway 0 Azerbaijan 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,228 - - - Malta 0 Bulgaria 1 Ivelin Popov 56 Missed penalty: Ilijan Micanski 45+2 - - - Kazakhstan 0 Turkey 1 Arda Turan 83 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 13 Poland v Georgia (1600) Ireland v Scotland (1600) Gibraltar v Germany (1845) Finland v Hungary (1600) Faroe Islands v Greece (1845) Northern Ireland v Romania (1845) Armenia v Portugal (1600) Denmark v Serbia (1845) Sunday, June 14 Ukraine v Luxembourg (1600) Belarus v Spain (1845) Slovakia v Macedonia (1845) Estonia v San Marino (1600) Slovenia v England (1600) Lithuania v Switzerland (1845) Liechtenstein v Moldova (1600) Russia v Austria (1600) Sweden v Montenegro (1845)
May 5 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.