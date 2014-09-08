Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
Sept 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the European Ch. Qual. matches on Monday Monday, September 8 Spain 5 Sergio Ramos 15pen, Alcacer 17, Sergio Busquets 45+3, David Silva 50, Pedro 90+1 Macedonia 1 Agim Ibraimi 28pen - - - Ukraine 0 Slovakia 1 Robert Mak 17 - - - Luxembourg 1 Lars Gerson 42 Belarus 1 Stanislav Dragun 78 - - - Switzerland 0 England 2 Danny Welbeck 58,90+4 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,000 - - - Estonia 1 Ats Purje 86 Slovenia 0 Red Card: Dalibor Stevanovic 79 - - - San Marino 0 Lithuania 2 Deivydas Matulevicius 5, Arvydas Novikovas 36 - - - Austria 1 David Alaba 7pen Sweden 1 Erkan Zengin 12 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 48,500 - - - Montenegro 2 Mirko Vucinic 45+3, Zarko Tomasevic 73 Moldova 0 - - - Russia 4 Martin Buechel 4og, Franz Burgmeier 50og, Dmitry Kombarov 54pen, Artem Dzyuba 65 Liechtenstein 0 - - - Sunday, September 7 Germany 2 Thomas Mueller 18,70 Scotland 1 Ikechi Anya 66 Red Card: Charlie Mulgrew 90+3 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 60,209 - - - Gibraltar 0 Poland 7 Kamil Grosicki 11,48, Robert Lewandowski 50,53,86,90+2, Lukas Szukala 58 - - - Greece 0 Romania 1 Ciprian Marica 10pen Red Card: Ciprian Marica 53 - - - Faroe Islands 1 Christian Holst 41 Finland 3 Riku Riski 53,78, Roman Eremenko 82 - - - Portugal 0 Albania 1 Bekim Balaj 52 - - - Georgia 1 Tornike Okriashvili 38 Ireland 2 Aiden McGeady 24,90 - - - Hungary 1 Tamas Priskin 75 Northern Ireland 2 Niall McGinn 81, Kyle Lafferty 88 - - - Denmark 2 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 65, Thomas Kahlenberg 80 Armenia 1 Henrikh Mkhitaryan 49 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,141 - - -
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.