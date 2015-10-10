Soccer-Liverpool miss penalty in scoreless draw with Southampton
* Liverpool's top-four hopes were hit in 0-0 draw with Southampton
Oct 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the European Ch. Qual. matches on Saturday Saturday, October 10 Czech Republic 0 Turkey 2 Selcuk Inan 62pen, Hakan Calhanoglu 80 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 17,190 - - - Bosnia 2 Milan Djuric 71, Vedad Ibisevic 90 Wales 0 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Israel 1 Nir Biton 76 Cyprus 2 Dossa Junior 58, Jason Demetriou 80 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Andorra 1 Ildefons Lima 51pen Belgium 4 Radja Nainggolan 19, Kevin De Bruyne 42, Eden Hazard 56pen, Laurent Depoitre 64 Missed penalty: Eden Hazard 78 Halftime: 0-2; - - - Croatia 3 Ivan Perisic 2, Ivan Rakitic 42, Nikola Kalinic 81 Red Card: Duje Cop 89 Bulgaria 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 0 - - - Iceland 2 Kolbeinn Sigthorsson 5, Gylfi Sigurdsson 27 Latvia 2 Aleksandrs Cauna 49, Valerijs Sabala 68 Halftime: 2-0; - - - Kazakhstan 1 Islambek Kuat 90+5 Netherlands 2 Georginio Wijnaldum 33, Wesley Sneijder 50 Halftime: 0-1; - - - Norway 2 Alexander Tettey 19, Alexander Toft Soderlund 52 Malta 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,120 - - - Azerbaijan 1 Dimitrij Nazarov 31 Red Card: Badavi Guseynov 88 Italy 3 Eder 11, Stephan El Shaarawy 43, Matteo Darmian 65 Halftime: 1-2; - - - Friday, October 9 Spain 4 Santi Cazorla 42,85, Alcacer 67,80 Luxembourg 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 16,000 - - - Slovakia 0 Belarus 1 Stanislav Dragun 34 Red Card: Aleksandr Martynovich 65 Halftime: 0-1; - - - Macedonia 0 Ukraine 2 Yevhen Seleznyov 59pen, Artem Kravets 87 Halftime: 0-0; - - - England 2 Theo Walcott 45, Raheem Sterling 85 Estonia 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 75,427 - - - Switzerland 7 Michael Lang 17, Goekhan Inler 55pen, Admir Mehmedi 65, Johan Djourou 72pen, Pajtim Kasami 75, Breel Embolo 80pen, Eren Derdiyok 89 San Marino 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 16,200 - - - Slovenia 1 Valter Birsa 45+1pen Lithuania 1 Arvydas Novikovas 79pen Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 10,498 - - - Montenegro 2 Mirko Vucinic 32, Fatos Beciraj 68 Red Card: Mirko Vucinic 87 Austria 3 Marc Janko 55, Marko Arnautovic 81, Marcel Sabitzer 90+2 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,000 - - - Moldova 1 Eugeniu Cebotaru 85 Russia 2 Sergei Ignashevich 58, Artem Dzyuba 78 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Liechtenstein 0 Sweden 2 Marcus Berg 18, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 56 Missed penalty: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 40 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 4,740 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 11 Germany v Georgia (1845) Gibraltar v Scotland (1845) Poland v Ireland (1845) Faroe Islands v Romania (1600) Finland v Northern Ireland (1600) Greece v Hungary (1600) Armenia v Albania (1600) Serbia v Portugal (1600) Monday, October 12 Belarus v Macedonia (1845) Luxembourg v Slovakia (1845) Ukraine v Spain (1845) Estonia v Switzerland (1845) Lithuania v England (1845) San Marino v Slovenia (1845) Austria v Liechtenstein (1600) Russia v Montenegro (1600) Sweden v Moldova (1600)
May 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, May 7 Liverpool 0 Southampton 0 Saturday, May 6 Bournemouth 2 Stoke City 2 Burnley 2 West Bromwich Albion 2 Hull City 0 Sunderland 2 Leicester City 3 Watford 0 Manchester City 5 Crystal Palace 0 Swansea City 1 Everton 0 Friday, May 5 West Ham United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Stan