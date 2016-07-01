Soccer-Moyes resigns as Sunderland manager after relegation
May 22 Sunderland manager David Moyes has resigned following their relegation from the Premier League this season, the north-east club said in a statement on Monday.
July 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the European Championship Quarter-final matches on Friday Quarter-final Friday, July 1 Wales - Belgium 3-1 (halftime: 1-1) Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarter-final Saturday, July 2 Germany v Italy (1900) Sunday, July 3 France v Iceland (1900)
LONDON, May 22 American billionaire businessman Michael Eisner is poised to take control of Portsmouth after the ex-Premier League club's Supporters Trust (PST) voted to sell its 48.5 per cent share on Monday.