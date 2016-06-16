Soccer-Reading beat Fulham to reach playoff final
LONDON, May 16 Reading edged into the Championship playoff final with a narrow 1-0 home win against Fulham on Tuesday, moving through 2-1 on aggregate.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Championship Group C matches on Thursday Thursday, June 16 Germany 0 Poland 0 Ukraine 0 Northern Ireland 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Germany 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 2 Poland 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 ------------------------- 3 Northern Ireland 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 4 Ukraine 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 1-2: Next round
May 16 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Tuesday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 23 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Christian Benteke (Crystal Pala