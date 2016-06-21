UPDATE 1-Manchester United lift full-year revenue and profit forecast
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
June 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Championship Group C matches on Tuesday Tuesday, June 21 Northern Ireland 0 Germany 1 Ukraine 0 Poland 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Germany 3 2 1 0 3 0 7 2 Poland 3 2 1 0 2 0 7 ------------------------- 3 Northern Ireland 3 1 0 2 2 2 3 4 Ukraine 3 0 0 3 0 5 0 1-2: Next round
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.