June 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the European Championship Last 16 matches on Sunday Last 16 Sunday, June 26 Hungary - Belgium 0-4 (halftime: 0-1) Germany - Slovakia 3-0 (halftime: 2-0) France - Ireland 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) Saturday, June 25 Croatia - Portugal 0-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Wales - Northern Ireland 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Switzerland - Poland 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-5) Poland win 5-4 on penalties. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Monday, June 27 Italy v Spain (1600) England v Iceland (1900)