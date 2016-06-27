June 27 (Gracenote) - Results from the European Championship Last 16 matches on Monday Last 16 Monday, June 27 England - Iceland 1-2 (halftime: 1-2) Italy - Spain 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Sunday, June 26 Hungary - Belgium 0-4 (halftime: 0-1) Germany - Slovakia 3-0 (halftime: 2-0) France - Ireland 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) Saturday, June 25 Croatia - Portugal 0-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Wales - Northern Ireland 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Switzerland - Poland 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-5) Poland win 5-4 on penalties.