Soccer-Moyes resigns as Sunderland manager after relegation
May 22 Sunderland manager David Moyes has resigned following their relegation from the Premier League this season, the north-east club said in a statement on Monday.
July 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the European Championship Quarter-final matches on Friday Wales 3 Ashley Williams 30, Hal Robson-Kanu 55, Sam Vokes 85 Belgium 1 Radja Nainggolan 13 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 45,936 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 2 Germany v Italy (1900) Sunday, July 3 France v Iceland (1900)
LONDON, May 22 American billionaire businessman Michael Eisner is poised to take control of Portsmouth after the ex-Premier League club's Supporters Trust (PST) voted to sell its 48.5 per cent share on Monday.