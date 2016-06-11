SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Arsenal v Everton
May 19 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium.
June 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the European Championship matches on Saturday Saturday, June 11 England 1 Eric Dier 73 Russia 1 Vasily Berezutsky 90+2 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 62,343 - - - Wales 2 Gareth Bale 10, Hal Robson-Kanu 81 Slovakia 1 Ondrej Duda 61 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 37,831 - - - Albania 0 Red Card: Lorik Cana 36 Switzerland 1 Fabian Schaer 5 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 33,805 - - - Friday, June 10 France 2 Olivier Giroud 57, Dimitri Payet 89 Romania 1 Bogdan Stancu 65pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,113 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 12 Poland v Northern Ireland (1600) Germany v Ukraine (1900) Turkey v Croatia (1300) Monday, June 13 Spain v Czech Republic (1300) Ireland v Sweden (1600) Belgium v Italy (1900)
HONG KONG, May 19 Tianjin Quanjian have a "verbal agreement" in place for their new signing but owner Shu Yuhui remained coy over the player's identity amid reports of a deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borrusia Dortmund.