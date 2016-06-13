June 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the European Championship matches on Monday
Monday, June 13
Belgium 0
Italy 2 Emanuele Giaccherini 32, Graziano Pelle 90+2
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 55,408
- - -
Ireland 1 Wes Hoolahan 48
Sweden 1 Ciaran Clark 71og
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 73,419
- - -
Spain 1 Gerard Pique 87
Czech Republic 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,400
- - -
Sunday, June 12
Germany 2 Shkodran Mustafi 19, Bastian Schweinsteiger 90+2
Ukraine 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 43,035
- - -
Poland 1 Arek Milik 51
Northern Ireland 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 33,742
- - -
Turkey 0
Croatia 1 Luka Modric 41
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 43,842
- - -
Saturday, June 11
England 1 Eric Dier 73
Russia 1 Vasily Berezutsky 90+2
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 62,343
- - -
Wales 2 Gareth Bale 10, Hal Robson-Kanu 81
Slovakia 1 Ondrej Duda 61
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 37,831
- - -
Albania 0
Red Card: Lorik Cana 36
Switzerland 1 Fabian Schaer 5
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 33,805
- - -
Friday, June 10
France 2 Olivier Giroud 57, Dimitri Payet 89
Romania 1 Bogdan Stancu 65pen
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,113
- - -