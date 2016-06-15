Soccer-Reading beat Fulham to reach playoff final
LONDON, May 16 Reading edged into the Championship playoff final with a narrow 1-0 home win against Fulham on Tuesday, moving through 2-1 on aggregate.
June 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the European Championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 15 France 2 Antoine Griezmann 90, Dimitri Payet 90+6 Albania 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 63,670 - - - Romania 1 Bogdan Stancu 18pen Switzerland 1 Admir Mehmedi 56 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 43,576 - - - Russia 1 Denis Glushakov 80 Slovakia 2 Vladimir Weiss 32, Marek Hamsik 45 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 38,989 - - - Tuesday, June 14 Portugal 1 Nani 31 Iceland 1 Birkir Bjarnason 50 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 38,742 - - - Austria 0 Red Card: Aleksandar Dragovic 66 Hungary 2 Adam Szalai 62, Zoltan Stieber 87 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 34,424 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, June 16 England v Wales (1300) Ukraine v Northern Ireland (1600) Germany v Poland (1900) Friday, June 17 Czech Republic v Croatia (1600) Spain v Turkey (1900) Italy v Sweden (1300) Saturday, June 18 Belgium v Ireland (1300) Iceland v Hungary (1600) Portugal v Austria (1900) Sunday, June 19 Romania v Albania (1900) Switzerland v France (1900) Monday, June 20 Russia v Wales (1900) Slovakia v England (1900)
LONDON, May 16 Reading edged into the Championship playoff final with a narrow 1-0 home win against Fulham on Tuesday, moving through 2-1 on aggregate.
May 16 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Tuesday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 23 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Christian Benteke (Crystal Pala