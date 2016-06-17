Soccer-Kewell takes charge at Crawley Town
May 23 Harry Kewell has his sights set on coaching his former Premier League club Liverpool - but is starting out three flights lower at League Two side Crawley Town.
June 17 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the European Championship matches on Friday Friday, June 17 Spain 3 Alvaro Morata 34,48, Nolito 37 Turkey 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 33,409 - - - Czech Republic 2 Milan Skoda 76, Tomas Necid 90+3pen Croatia 2 Ivan Perisic 37, Ivan Rakitic 59 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 38,376 - - - Italy 1 Eder 88 Sweden 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,600 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 18 Belgium v Ireland (1300) Iceland v Hungary (1600) Portugal v Austria (1900) Sunday, June 19 Romania v Albania (1900) Switzerland v France (1900) Monday, June 20 Russia v Wales (1900) Slovakia v England (1900)
HONG KONG, May 23 Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian distanced themselves on Tuesday from a move for Chelsea striker Diego Costa when the league's transfer window opens next month.