June 21 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the European Championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, June 21 Croatia 2 Nikola Kalinic 45, Ivan Perisic 87 Spain 1 Alvaro Morata 7 Missed penalty: Sergio Ramos 72 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 40,000 - - - Czech Republic 0 Turkey 2 Burak Yilmaz 10, Ozan Tufan 65 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 30,000 - - - Northern Ireland 0 Germany 1 Mario Gomez 29 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 44,125 - - - Ukraine 0 Poland 1 Jakub Blaszczykowski 54 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 58,874 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, June 22 Italy v Ireland (1900) Sweden v Belgium (1900) Hungary v Portugal (1600) Iceland v Austria (1600) Saturday, June 25 Switzerland v Poland (1300) Wales v Third A/C/D (1600) Winner D v Third B/E/F (1900) Sunday, June 26 France v Third C/D/E (1300) Germany v Third A/B/F (1600) Winner F v Second E (1900) Monday, June 27 Italy v Second D (1600) England v Second F (1900)