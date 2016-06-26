June 26 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the European Championship Last 16 matches on Sunday Sunday, June 26 Hungary 0 Belgium 4 Toby Alderweireld 10, Michy Batshuayi 78, Eden Hazard 79, Yannick Carrasco 90+1 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 30,000 - - - Germany 3 Jerome Boateng 8, Mario Gomez 43, Julian Draxler 63 Missed penalty: Mesut Ozil 13 Slovakia 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 44,312 - - - France 2 Antoine Griezmann 57,61 Ireland 1 Robbie Brady 2pen Red Card: Shane Duffy 66 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 56,279 - - - Saturday, June 25 Croatia 0 Portugal 1 Ricardo Quaresma 117 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 33,523 - - - Wales 1 Gareth McAuley 75og Northern Ireland 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 44,342 - - - Switzerland 1 Xherdan Shaqiri 82 Poland 1 Jakub Blaszczykowski 39 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 38,842 Penalty Shootout: 4-5 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, June 27 Italy v Spain (1600) England v Iceland (1900)