Soccer fans argue with security personnel as they attempt to enter a stadium, before a scuffle broke out, on the outskirts of Cairo February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO Families of fans who died outside an Egyptian soccer stadium on Sunday when security forces barred fans from entering will be offered 25,000 Egyptian pounds ($3280) in compensation.

A Health Ministry spokesman said the final toll was 19 dead, but the public prosecutor's office said there were 22 fatalities while Zamalek supporters group, the Ultras White Knights, said on their Facebook page they have "28 martyrs till now".

Most of the dead were suffocated when the crowd stampeded after police used tear gas to clear the fans trying to force their way into a league match between two Cairo clubs, Zamalek and Enppi, doctors and witnesses said.

"We will have another meeting after the three days of mourning with all parties concerned to discuss resuming football matches," the Egyptian Football federation (EFA), which postponed all domestic matches indefinitely, said in a statement on Monday.

Egyptian FA member board Mahmoud el-Shami told Reuters the league should "resume as soon as possible".

"The league cannot be postponed more than that as four clubs will participate in African competitions and the Egypt national team will start playing in World Cup 2018 qualification next July."

Egypt, without a coach since Shawki Gharib's departure last November, are poised to announce a new coach later this month.

Frenchman Herve Renard, who guided Ivory Coast to the African Nations Cup title on Sunday, and compatriot Alain Giresse are among the favourites to be appointed, local reports said.

