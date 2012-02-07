A shoe is seen inside the Port Said stadium one day after soccer supporters clashed February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

FIFA are to donate $250,000 to the families of the victims of last week's Egyptian stadium disaster in which 74 people were killed after violence flared at a soccer match in Port Said between al-Masry and Cairo-based Al Ahli.

"I stated after the tragedy that this day was a black day for football. I'm still very shocked by what happened. Many of the victims were so young," FIFA president Sepp Blatter said in a statement.

"They were also a crucial support for their families, who now need help. The football community, including FIFA, must assist its Egyptian brothers and sisters."

FIFA said the sum would be paid into a charity account opened by Al Ahli.

At least 1,000 people were also injured in the violence when fans invaded the pitch after al-Masry's victory on February 2. Most of the deaths were among people trampled in the crush of the panicking crowd, while others fell or were thrown from terraces.

