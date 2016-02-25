CAIRO Feb 25 Martin Jol has become the second former English Premier League manager to take charge of a Cairo club this week after being appointed coach of Al Ahli.

Jol replaces Portuguese Jose Peseiro who left last month to join Porto, the Egyptian club said.

The 60-year-old Dutchman follows in the footsteps of former Aston Villa and Birmingham City manager Alex McLeish who took the reins at Al Ahli's bitter rivals Zamalek on Tuesday.

Jol spent three years at Tottenham Hotspur between 2004 and 2007 and has also previously coached Ajax Amsterdam, Hamburg SV and Fulham.

Al Ahli lead the Egyptian championship by three points from Zamalek just past the midway point of the season. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Tony Jimenez; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com; +27832722948; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)