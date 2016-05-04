May 4 Egyptian Premier League club Zamalek's manager Alex McLeish has left the club after just 65 days despite winning six of his 10 games while in charge, the club said on its website.

The former Rangers and Scotland coach is the fourth manager to leave the club this season. His departure follows the sacking of two of his assistants in the last few weeks.

In February, the 57-year-old took over from former Zamalek and Tottenham striker Ahmed 'Mido' Hossam - who lasted just 37 days in the job and found out he had been dismissed from a live television interview with the club's chairman.

Mohamed Helmy has taken over as interim manager, with the board set to name a successor in the coming days.

Second-placed Zamalek, who trail Al Ahly by 11 points, are due to visit second-to-last Ghazl El Mahalla on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)