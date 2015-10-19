DUBAI Emirati footballer Abdullah Qassem was jailed for three months after insulting national team coach Mahdi Ali in a video, local media reported.

The 29-year-old had made indecent gestures and criticised Ali after the coach had not included him in the team, The National newspaper reported on Monday.

Qassem, along with a second unnamed Al-Dhafra player who filmed the rant, were given the three-month sentences by the Abu Dhabi Court of Misdemeanours, the paper said.

The duo were found guilty of using telecommunications services to offend and hurt the feelings of others, and displaying a recording that breached public ethics through the web.

The duo had already been suspended by their club.

Qassem's lawyer had argued the video was published without his client's consent and that he was a victim in the crime. He also said Ali had not wished to press charges.

