DUBAI Arabic sports website Kooora began as a hobby for Bahraini soccer fanatic Khalid Aldoseri 12 years ago, and today it is among the most visited in the Middle East, attracting daily page views that often dwarf its corporate rivals.

Kooora, owned by Aldoseri via parent firm NetiZen, relocated to Dubai from Bahrain in 2012 as part of an expansion plan that will double its staff to about 80 by 2015. It launched in 2002.

"For a long time Kooora was a one-man show, I was doing all the coding, management, everything. Over the last five years it's changed into a fully-fledged enterprise," said Aldoseri.

Kooora was the Middle East and Africa's most visited website in April, according to independent analysts Effective Measure, attracting 1.57 million unique visitors daily. Saudi newspaper sabq.org was second with 1.13 million, while regional television network MBC's 650,364 put it third.

As a football-led website, April and May are Kooora's peak months when the major European leagues and the Champions League reach their climax. Kooora slipped to third behind MSN Arabia and MBC Net in September's rankings, attracting 1.28 million daily visitors due to a summer lull.

"We know our audience, we know Arabs, how they interact, what they are looking for," said Aldoseri.

Kooora covers about 40 sports. Football accounts for 80 percent of traffic, tennis 10 percent and others the remainder.

It has 25 reporters in Europe, Canada and the Arab world, while about 400 volunteers fact-check and moderate user-generated content and maintain its statistics database that stretches back to 1901 and includes about 1 million matches.

"We're at the forefront and publish stories quickly – we're challenging the dominance of broadcast," said Aldoseri.

He said the website, which gets its revenue from advertising, was profitable, but declined to give more details.

"A lot of international sites, like Google, Yahoo, have come in and grabbed a massive share of the advertising market," said Aldoseri. "What's left for home-grown websites is really small. It's a vicious cycle, it doesn't help home-grown websites to survive for more than a couple of years."

Saudi Arabia is Kooora's most important market, accounting for about a quarter of visitors, according to Effective Measure, and so is the main target for the site's advertisers.

"Most of international and corporate clients are in Dubai, but 75 percent of their advertising activities are catering for Saudi Arabia," said Aldoseri. "It's not necessarily related to sports, it's wider to cover the male segment, from youth to old people. It's mostly consumer products."

About 42 percent of users access Kooora on mobile devices, a lower percentage than many other popular MENA websites, although this will likely rise after it launched a new mobile app that includes about 95 percent of the main website's content.

(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Ryan Woo)