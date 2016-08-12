James Milner and Daniel Sturridge could miss Liverpool's Premier League opener against Arsenal on Sunday due to injury, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.

Sturridge, who has made just 18 league starts over the past two seasons, picked up a hip injury ahead of last Saturday's friendly against Barcelona, and Milner sustained a heel problem during the 4-0 victory over the Spanish champions.

"(Sturridge) had a few days where he couldn't train and that's not too good for the Arsenal game but we have other players who are available," Klopp told reporters.

Milner, who has announced his retirement from England international duty, made 28 league starts last season. He captained Liverpool against Barcelona before being replaced after 42 minutes.

"It's better than we all expected after the (Barcelona) game when we saw him walking out of the stadium on crutches, that's not the best picture you want to see," Klopp said.

"(We are taking) no risk at the moment, we have to wait until everybody says we can go on and that's what we'll do."

(Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Alison Williams)