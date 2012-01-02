(Adds detail, quotes)
* Father of three loses battle against cancer, aged 46
* Only player to win FA Cup with Liverpool and Everton
LONDON, Jan 2 Former Liverpool and Everton
defender Gary Ablett, the only player to win the FA Cup with
both Merseyside clubs, has died at the age of 46 after a
16-month battle with cancer.
"Respected throughout the game by players, coaches and
managers alike Gary will be sadly missed," the League Managers'
Association said on their website (www.leaguemanagers.com) on
Monday.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with Gary's wife
Jacqueline and children."
Tributes from Liverpool and Everton were posted on their
websites in honour of father-of-three Ablett who was diagnosed
with the blood cancer non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2010.
His health suddenly deteriorated when he was assistant to
former manager Roy Keane at Championship (second division) club
Ipswich Town.
Local boy Ablett was handed his Liverpool debut by Kenny
Dalglish against Charlton Athletic in December 1986 and went on
to play 147 games for the Anfield team, scoring once.
He helped Liverpool to two league titles and the 1989 FA Cup
victory over Everton before he was sold to their Merseyside
rivals in 1992, landing another FA Cup trophy in 1995.
Ablett also had spells at Birmingham City, Sheffield United,
Hull City, Derby County, Wycombe Wanderers, Blackpool and the
Long Island Rough Riders in the United States before managing
minor league Stockport County.
