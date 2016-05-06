ACCRINGTON, England, Accrington Stanley, the football club that was a figure of fun in the 1980s and 1990s, aim to become 'the Leicester City of League Two' by winning promotion on Saturday.

"If we do it will be on a par with Leicester in many ways," chairman Peter Marsden told Reuters in an interview.

"It's amazing we even exist. We have the lowest turnover in the Football League, the lowest budget, lowest attendances, everything that's the lowest, that's us."

Stanley, unbeaten in 11 games, are second in League Two, the fourth tier of English football, and bidding to follow in the footsteps of unfashionable Leicester.

Victory at home to lowly Stevenage Borough will earn promotion as runners-up. A draw or defeat will also suffice if other results go their way.

The population of Accrington is about 35,000 and there are two much bigger clubs within six miles of the east Lancashire town -- Burnley, who have just been promoted to the Premier League, and Blackburn Rovers.

Manchester and Liverpool are within an hour's drive.

Accrington FC were original members of the league in 1888. That club folded after five years and Stanley, named after the Stanley Street area of Accrington, joined the league in the 1920s.

Stanley played in the lowest level of English football until 1962 when they went bust.

In 1989 a television advert for milk poked fun at the club when two young boys were discussing their dreams of becoming footballers. One told the other that if he did not drink his milk he would end up playing for Accrington Stanley.

"Accrington Stanley? Who are they?", said the boy. The advert ran for six years. Another who poked fun at the club was a local singer who named himself Stanley Accrington.

Stanley started again in 1970 at a new home, the Crown Ground. They rose from local and regional leagues all the way back to the Football League in 2006, led by manager John Coleman.

"I told my players at the start of the season that if they won promotion it would be the single biggest achievement in British football for many, many years," said Coleman.

REAL BUZZ

"Then along came Leicester. But if you look at it logically, Leicester's title was still feasible. They are a Premier League side and they get all the trappings that brings.

"We are possibly going to get promotion when it's not feasible. It's the equivalent of finishing second in a Formula One race on a bike," added Coleman.

Two of Britain's most famous voices in sport and rock music are among those who will be cheering for their hometown team on Saturday.

David Lloyd, the television commentator and former coach of England's cricket team, will be there while boyhood friend Jon Anderson, lead singer of Yes, will hear the result before going on stage with his new band in Austin, Texas.

Both men played junior football for Stanley more than 50 years ago.

"There's a real buzz in the town, a great community feel," said former England batsman Lloyd. "Nearly there, lads."

There will be a sellout crowd of just over 5,000 against Stevenage, three times the average of 1,718.

A special fan zone is being set up in the town and Marsden said: "There's going to be a carnival atmosphere in Accrington long before kickoff".

Coleman, 53, a Liverpudlian who gave up teaching to become Stanley's manager in 1999, recruits cast-offs from other clubs and players from minor-league football.

Wages range from 200 pounds ($288) a week for youngsters to 850 pounds for the biggest earners.

"It just goes to show that football isn't all about money," said Marsden. "John Coleman brings in players with the right mentality and makes sure they bond.

"Without him there would be no Accrington Stanley. He is the best manager in the league, no question."

Money has played a part in Stanley's rise though. This season they were taken over by local businessman Andy Holt who made his fortune in the plastics industry.

Holt paid off their debts and has already announced plans to build a new stand.

"I think they would have gone bust again without him," said Graham Jones, the local Member of Parliament. "Promotion really would be a remarkable achievement."

($1 = 0.6924 pounds)

