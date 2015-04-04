LONDON Stoke City's Charlie Adam netted a spectacular goal against Premier League leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, launching a 59-metre shot over stunned keeper Thibaut Courtois.

With Chelsea leading 1-0 thanks to an Eden Hazard penalty, Adam took control of the ball outside the centre circle in the 44th minute, looked up, and pinged it beyond the back-pedalling Courtois who could not keep it out.

It was reminiscent of David Beckham's famous goal for Manchester United from the halfway line against Wimbledon in 1996.

Adam snatched the "goal of the day" award away from Wayne Rooney who swivelled before ripping home a sublime strike in Manchester United's 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

Adam's strike is already being ranked as one of the best in Premier League history.

"That is better than David Beckham. Beckham was just outside his own half but Adam is outside the centre circle. It is about 65 yards and he has driven it like a wood over the goalkeeper," BBC Radio pundit Robbie Savage said.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed osmond)