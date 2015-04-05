Football - Chelsea v Stoke City - Barclays Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 4/4/15Charlie Adam celebrates with team mates after scoring the first goal for StokeAction Images via Reuters / Tony O'BrienLivepic

LONDON Stoke City's Charlie Adam scored a wonder goal from well inside his own half against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday that earned comparisons with the all-time great strikes.

The Scotland midfielder stunned the Premier League leaders by sending a remarkable 59-metre lob over Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois in the first half.

"I never knew I had that much power, to beat a quality goalkeeper like that is something special," Adam told the BBC after his side's 2-1 defeat.

"Once in a lifetime this can happen to you."

With Chelsea leading 1-0 thanks to an Eden Hazard penalty, Adam took control of the ball outside the centre circle in the 44th minute before looking up and pinging it beyond the back-pedalling Courtois who got a touch but could not keep it out.

It was reminiscent of David Beckham's famous goal for Manchester United from the halfway line against Wimbledon in 1996.

Adam snatched the 'goal of the day' award away from Wayne Rooney who swivelled before ripping home a sublime strike in Manchester United's 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho rated Adam's effort among the best of the season.

"I didn't enjoy it but it's a goal that every top player in the world would love to score," Mourinho told reporters.

"It is a goal for his history. Probably the best goal of the season in the Premier League."

Mourinho said Courtois was in the "best position" but added that his goalkeeper should have anticipated the shot better.

The Chelsea boss also said Stoke goalkeeper Asmir Begovic was far busier than Courtois.

Despite making a big mistake for Loic Remy's winning goal, Begovic pulled off several spectacular saves to keep Stoke in the game.

Adam's strike was one of only two shots on target the Potters managed all afternoon.

The 29-year-old midfielder makes up for what he lacks in pace with a notoriously powerful left foot that once earned him a move to Liverpool.

After a successful spell in the Premier League with Blackpool, a high-profile transfer to Merseyside in 2011 ended in disappointment but Adam has re-established himself as a regular at Stoke.

"He has the ability to do that. He does attempt similar things in training," his manager Mark Hughes said of the wonder strike.

"I don't think he's actually been able to replicate it in training but it's always better to do it in a game."

(Editing by Douglas Beattie and Tony Jimenez)