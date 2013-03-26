LONDON, March 26 Nigel Adkins was named manager of relegation-threatened Reading on Tuesday, two months after being sacked by Southampton, the Premier League club said.

Adkins replaces Brian McDermott, who was axed two weeks ago, and faces the task of keeping the club in the Premier League with eight games of the season left.

"Reading Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of Nigel Adkins as first team manager on a contract until the summer of 2016," the club said on its website (www.readingfc.co.uk).