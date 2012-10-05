Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
Oct 5 Denmark defender Daniel Agger has agreed a new long-term contract with Liverpool.
"This means everything to me," he told the English Premier League club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Friday. "This is where I want to be and I'm happy the club want me.
"I've never wanted to go anywhere else. I feel I am a part of this club and I want to be a part of this club in the future."
Liverpool did not disclose the exact length of the new contract for Agger who joined the five-times European champions from Brondby in January 2006. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (