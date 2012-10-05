Oct 5 Denmark defender Daniel Agger has agreed a new long-term contract with Liverpool.

"This means everything to me," he told the English Premier League club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Friday. "This is where I want to be and I'm happy the club want me.

"I've never wanted to go anywhere else. I feel I am a part of this club and I want to be a part of this club in the future."

Liverpool did not disclose the exact length of the new contract for Agger who joined the five-times European champions from Brondby in January 2006. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Pritha Sarkar)