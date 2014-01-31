Manchester City's Sergio Aguero kicks the ball during their FA Cup third round soccer match against Blackburn Rovers at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northwest England January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester City's leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero is expected to be out for a month with a hamstring injury, the club's manager Manuel Pellegrini said on Friday.

The Argentinian striker hurt his hamstring after scoring the opening goal in City's 5-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday which took City to the top of the Premier League. It was his 26th goal of the season in only 22 appearances.

He will now miss key games against Chelsea in both the Premier League and FA Cup and at least one leg of the Champions League tie against Barcelona.

The Spanish side are due in Manchester on February18 with the return leg at the Nou Camp on March 12th.

"Sergio is a top player for us but I think we can replace him," Pellegrini told reporters. "All the other strikers, Alvaro Negredo, Edin Dzeko and Stefan Jovetic replace him."

(Reporting by Steve Tounge, editing by Mike Collett) nL5N0L52JH