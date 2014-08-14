LONDON Argentina striker Sergio Aguero followed the lead of Manchester City team mates Vincent Kompany, David Silva, Samir Nasri and Aleksandar Kolarov by signing a new long-term deal with the club on Thursday.

The Premier League champions announced on their website (www.mcfc.co.uk) that the 26-year-old Aguero had agreed a five-year contract that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2019.

"The reality seems to be that ever since I came here, during every close season, there have always been rumours suggesting that I might be returning to Spain," said the former Atletico Madrid forward.

"People hear this stuff flying around and they take it seriously but I can tell the fans and everyone at City to relax, I'm going to be here until I see out my contract.

"Each year I aim to better the previous one. Last season was incredible but I'm not just satisfied with two Premier League titles, I want more and I can achieve them here," said Aguero who also won the domestic crown in 2012.

"This club is special, the fans, the stadium, the staff, the atmosphere...everything. The overall vision for the future and where we are going are the reasons why I wanted to stay here, to win trophies and to keep making history."

Aguero, who has scored 75 goals in 122 appearances since joining City three years ago, joins captain Kompany, defender Kolarov and midfield pair Nasri and Silva in agreeing new contracts ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

The champions launch their title defence at Newcastle United on Sunday.

