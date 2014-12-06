LONDON Dec 6 Sergio Aguero, the Premier League's leading scorer, limped out of Manchester City's home clash with Everton after less than five minutes on Saturday after injuring his knee.

The Argentine, with 14 league goals this season for the champions, went down clutching his left knee after falling under challenge from Muhamed Besic.

After lengthy treatment he was substituted by 18-year-old Jose Pozo.

It is a blow to City who face AS Roma in a crucial Champions League clash next week with a last-16 place up for grabs. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)