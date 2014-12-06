* In-form striker hurts knee early in game against Everton

* Doubtful for Champions League showdown in Rome

LONDON Dec 6 Sergio Aguero, the Premier League's leading scorer, suffered a leg injury early in Manchester City's home clash with Everton on Saturday and looks doubtful for the club's key Champions League game at AS Roma next week.

The Argentine, with 14 league goals this season for the champions, went down clutching his left leg after appearing to stretch going into a challenge five minutes into the Premier League clash that City went on to win 1-0.

After lengthy treatment he was replaced by 18-year-old Jose Pozo.

At halftime City said Aguero was being assessed but that the full extent of the damage would not be known for two or three days.

City visit Roma in their final Champions League group game on Wednesday with a last-16 place up for grabs. (Reporting by Martyn Herman/Mitch Phillips; editing by Justin Palmer)