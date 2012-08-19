(Adds details, quotes)

* Striker carried off early on with knee problem

* Mancini hopes City put an end to nervous finishes

LONDON, Aug 19 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will know in a couple of days whether the knee injury sustained in the opening 3-2 Premier League win at home to Southampton on Sunday is serious.

The Argentine striker, whose last-gasp goal against Queens Park Rangers sealed the title for City in dramatic fashion back in May, was carried off on a stretcher after 13 minutes.

City's top goalscorer last season looked in severe pain after a tackle before getting to his feet and then dropping to the floor again.

"I think we need to wait two days for the scan," City manager Roberto Mancini told Sky Sports.

Any long-term absence for Aguero would be particularly agonising for City having missed out on striker Robin van Persie, who opted for Manchester United after leaving Arsenal.

A dip into the market with two weeks left in the transfer window is always possible for the club, although City proved they have goals throughout the team in the comeback win over promoted Southampton.

In scenes reminiscent of May's title triumph against QPR, Carlos Tevez, Edin Dzeko and Samir Nasri scored as City came back from 2-1 down to win late on but Mancini hopes this is the end of nerve-jangling finishes.

"I hope it is the last day like this. I remember the other very well. But it is important that we won this game because the first game when you start the season is always difficult," the Italian said.

"It's important we have this character but next time it is better we close the game before.

"I think today is only because it was the first game, we work together only for two weeks... we need to improve more our situation." (Writing by Mark Meadows, Editing by Tom Pilcher and Tim Hart)