Jan 9 English Premier League strugglers West Bromwich Albion have appointed Pepe Mel as manager.

"The 50-year-old Spaniard has signed an 18-month contract and takes over the reins from Keith Downing who took charge of the team in a caretaker capacity five games ago," the club said in a statement on Thursday.

West Brom are 14th in the table, four points above the relegation zone. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Pritha Sarkar)