LONDON Feb 14 Sam Allardyce came to the defence of his players on Saturday after a miserable FA Cup exit at West Bromwich Albion prompted anger from the London club's travelling fans.

Hammers' boss Allardyce, who has had a troubled relationship with West Ham's demanding supporters, was once again subject to jeers after the 4-0 crushing in the fifth round at the Hawthorns effectively ended their chances of any silverware this season.

Brown Ideye scored twice, James Morrison and Saido Berahino also netted for the Baggies while West Ham substitute Morgan Amalfitano was sent off on a fairly ruinous afternoon for Allardyce.

Yet after hearing the jeers and abuse, Allardyce was unabashed, explaining that his team had given everything but simply were unable to cope with the pressures of an injury-hit squad and a hectic fixture list.

"Fans get disappointed because there's 6,500 who have travelled up here and we have built the FA Cup to be one of our big successes this year," he told reporters.

"When you have travelled all this way and the performance has not been as good as they have experienced for most of this season they express their disappointment.

"I am going to defend the players because we couldn't cope with the injury list and fixture list."

Talking to West Ham TV, Allardyce, who had started to win over the fans with the Hammers' excellent progress this season, also conceded: "We have done very well this season but we've only got the league to think about now.

"We had the FA Cup as one of our dreams, but that has gone now and we cannot let the season die now."

Instead, it is rejuvenated Albion, under new manager Tony Pulis, who can still dream.

Ideye, who has scored four in his last three games, came close to leaving in the transfer window but Pulis is delighted to see the Nigerian international's renewed confidence.

"He scored a goal and it's a weight off his shoulders. He has gone from strength to strength. It's like a new signing," said Pulis of Albion's record buy. (Writing by Ian Chadband, editing by Alan Baldwin)