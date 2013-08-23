LONDON Aug 23 West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Clarke has said striker Nicolas Anelka has told him that he is considering retiring following the death of his agent.

The Frenchman had already been excused from his team's Premier League game against Everton on Saturday on compassionate grounds after learning that Eric Manasse had died.

British media reported the well-travelled forward had already cleared his locker at the club's training base.

"There was no big bust up, he didn't storm out," Clarke was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"Retirement? When you're not in a good place those thoughts can come into your mind.

"I'm not going to deny he mentioned (retirement). He hasn't trained this week (because of a knock). I was preparing the team for Everton without him."

The player's current agent, Doug Pingisi, however told French daily Le Parisien that Anelka "has not retired from football".

Anelka wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday: "I've just learned with deep sadness the death of mister Eric Manasse. I can't find the words to express my huge grief and I wanted to pay condolences to the Manasse family after this tragic death."

The 34-year-old Anelka joined West Brom, his sixth Premier League club, on a free transfer last month and featured in their opening game defeat at the hands of Southampton on Saturday.

He moved to Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua from Chelsea in January 2012 but did not settle and went out on loan at Juventus.

