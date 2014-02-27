LONDON Feb 27 West Bromwich Albion's French striker Nicolas Anelka has been banned for five games for an offensive gesture in a Premier League game against West Ham United in December, the Football Association said on Thursday.

The FA said Anelka had also been fined 80,000 pounds ($133,400). The penalty is suspended until the outcome of any appeal which must be made within seven days. ($1 = 0.5998 British pounds) (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Robert Woodward)