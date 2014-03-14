March 14 Nicolas Anelka, who was given a five-match ban by the English FA following his controversial 'quenelle' salute, said on his Twitter account on Friday that he was quitting Premier League club West Bromwich Albion.

"Following my talks with the club I've been told I could be back in the squad under certain conditions that I can't agree," said the former France striker.

"As I want to preserve my integrity I've decided to free myself and to put an end to my contract with WBA with immediate effect."

Anelka made the salute, widely regarded as anti-Semitic, when he scored for West Brom against West Ham United in December. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Tony Jimenez)