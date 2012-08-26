Soccer-Hazard to miss Belgium matches after fracturing ankle
June 5 Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard sustained an ankle fracture in training and will miss this week's international matches, the Belgian Football Association confirmed on Sunday.
LONDON Aug 26 A man has been arrested in connection with racist Twitter messages sent to West Ham United footballer Carlton Cole, Essex Police confirmed on Sunday.
The 22-year-old man from Southend, Essex, wrote two posts on Saturday following West Ham's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Swansea City.
The tweets questioned Cole's performance and used a racist term to describe him. The 28-year-old forward retweeted the comments from his @CarltonCole1 account.
Essex Police said on their own Twitter account: "Police have arrested a 22 year old from Southend following tweets to @carltoncole1. Investigation ongoing."
An Essex police spokeswoman told Reuters: "The man has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence following tweets sent to Carlton Cole."
(Reporting by Tim Hart, Editing by Mike Collett)
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid 12th European Cup and third Champions League triumph in four years on Saturday, becoming the first team to retain the trophy in the competition’s expanded format, demonstrated their power over the rest of Europe.