Arsenal 4 Aston Villa 0

May 15 Olivier Giroud scored a hat-trick as Arsenal overwhelmed relegated Aston Villa 4-0 on Sunday to pip their arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur to second place in the Premier League table.

French striker Giroud put Arsenal ahead after five minutes with a neat header from Nacho Monreal's cross and the home team dominated possession.

News of Newcastle's third goal against Spurs caused a huge cheer at the Emirates Stadium and Giroud added Arsenal's second goal 12 minutes from time before completing his hat-trick with a fine left-footed finish.

Mikel Arteta added the fourth in stoppage time.

Tottenham, the closest challengers to champions Leicester City over the last few weeks, lost 5-1 at Newcastle United to hand Arsenal the chance to overhaul them by a single point.

