Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
LONDON - Two goals from Alexis Sanchez and another from Theo Walcott ended Bournemouth's brave resistance at the Emirates stadium as Arsenal won 3-1 to stay in touch with the Premier League leaders on Sunday.
The visitors, for whom Jack Wilshere was ineligible against his parent club, endured a horrific start with two players booked inside seven minutes and a goal conceded after 12 when Steve Cook botched a back pass to his keeper to let in Sanchez for the easiest of openers.
Thoughts of an Arsenal procession were soon ended, however, with Callum Wilson equalising from the penalty spot after being bundled over by Nacho Monreal for Bournemouth's first-ever goal against Arsenal.
Arsenal regained the ascendancy after the break when Monreal made amends by returning Sanchez's pass across goal for Walcott to head his sixth league goal of the season. Sanchez completed the victory with a close-range shot in injury time.
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.