Aug 21 Arsenal striker Joel Campbell has joined
Sporting on a season-long loan, the Portuguese club said on
Sunday.
The 24-year-old Costa Rica international, who scored three
goals in 19 Premier League games for the Gunners last season, is
a versatile player who can play across the front line.
It is his fifth loan since joining Arsenal, following
earlier spells at Lorient, Real Betis, Olympiacos and
Villarreal.
Arsenal, who have taken just one point from their opening
two Premier League games, are expected to sign a new striker
before the close of the transfer window at the end of the month.
(Reporting by Neil Robinson; editing by Clare Lovell)