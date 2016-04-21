Football Soccer - Arsenal v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg - Emirates Stadium, London, England - 23/2/16Arsenal's Santi Cazorla talks to the media before the gameAction Images via Reuters / Tony O'BrienLivepic

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla is eager to return to the starting line-up after missing nearly five months due to a knee injury.

Arsenal have sorely missed the Spanish international playmaker, crashing out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a sixth successive season and failing to defend their FA Cup title.

"Obviously, it's been difficult for me to be out for a long period of time. I still have a little way to go until I'm back to my best and can play with the team," Cazorla told the club's website (www.arsenal.com).

Cazorla, 31, was expected to return to action in March but suffered a setback after damaging his Achilles.

"It's been tough because it was an unexpected blow and that always makes it harder to take," Cazorla said.

"It was something even worse I had to take in but these things happen in football and I hope I can recover as quickly as possible because I'm dying to play again."

Cazorla will hope to play a vital role as Arsenal look to cement their place in next season's Champions League as their Premier League title hopes are virtually over after back-to-back draws. They are 13 points behind leaders Leicester City with five games left.

Arsene Wenger's men, who are fourth in the table, host 14th-placed West Bromwich Albion at the Emirates Stadium later on Thursday.

