Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech hailed attacking midfielder Tomas Rosicky, who is leaving the north London club after 10 seasons, as one of the Czech Republic's greatest players and said he had unlucky with injuries.

Rosicky picked up a thigh injury three minutes into Arsenal's FA Cup fourth round win over Burnley in February, his only appearance of the campaign.

"He is one of the best-ever Czech players," Cech told the club website(www.arsenal.com). "...Every time you see him playing, you see what a brilliant player he is. Unfortunately for him, when he was on top of his form an injury always came."

Rosicky has not played for Czech Republic since injuring his knee in a Euro 2016 qualifying match against Iceland last June, but was included his country's provisional squad for the tournament in France, which kicks off on June 10.

The Czech Republic have been drawn in Group D with holders Spain, Croatia and Turkey.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)