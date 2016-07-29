Jul 26, 2016; San Jose, CA, USA; MLS head coach Dominic Kinnear of the San Jose Earthquakes (right) greets Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech (left) and manager Arsene Wenger during the MLS All Star Game joint press conference at the Fairmont San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Jerry...

Goalkeeper Petr Cech expects manager Arsene Wenger to bring in the right players necessary to improve Arsenal's bid to win a first Premier League title since 2004 without wasting money on panic buys.

Wenger has made three additions to his squad so far in the close season, bringing in midfielder Granit Xhaka, defender Rob Holding and striker Takuma Asano, and, according to media reports, is actively looking for another forward.

"I think you need to buy players you need, you need to buy players that will improve the team and not to buy players just for buying. That's the philosophy of the club," Cech told British media.

"I've been here since last season and you can see that every time we bring in a player, it's a player we need, and the manager believes he improves the team.

"There is a core of the players who have been at Arsenal for years, and they know that is an advantage as well. People get to know each other, how to play together."

Leicester's Jamie Vardy has already spurned the advances of the north London club in favour of extending his stay at the King Power Stadium, while Olympique Lyonnais said they rejected a 29 million pound ($38.27 million) bid for Alexandre Lacazette.

However, Per Mertesacker's injury, which will see the centre back miss several months, is likely to force Wenger to begin the search for another defender, with media reports touting Valencia's Shkodran Mustafi as a possible target.

Arsenal begin their new campaign on Aug. 14, when they host Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

($1 = 0.7579 pounds)

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)